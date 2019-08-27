Social media antics causing grief at Walmart, Target, Lowe’s and other stores

Retail News
Social media antics causing grief at Walmart, Target, Lowe’s and other storesBusiness Insider 08/25/2019
In a popular new social media fad that retailers wish will soon grow stale, YouTubers are creating click bate video content by staging pranks in big chain stores, most notably Walmart, but also in Target, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Ikea and others. Often, the videos depict pranksters dancing and acting up in front of employees to instigate reactions for the camera, but oftentimes the performances involve vandalism with the intent of getting the workers to contact the police.
Discussions
