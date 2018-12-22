So far this holiday season, online is up 18 percent

Retail News

CNBC

Adobe Analytics, which is tracking 80 out of the 100 top e-tailers, puts U.S. online sales since Nov. 1 at $110.6 billion. That compares to $93.9 billion at this time last year. With five days left until Christmas, Adobe predicts the holiday season total will reach $126 billion. The research also points to 2018 as the year BOPIS broke through. Adobe has charted a 47 percent jump in click-and-collect orders vs. year-ago.