Snickers offers chance to buy sold out pecan bar for consumers’ email addresses

Retail News
Snickers offers chance to buy sold out pecan bar for consumers’ email addressesFast Company 09/26/2019
Snickers launched a limited-edition pecan version of its candy bar and the sales response was so strong that the site set up to sell the item was soon out-of-stock. Now, the brand is offering to contact consumers should it make more of the candy bar. All they need to do is provide Snickers with their email addresses.
Discussions
