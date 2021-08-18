SNAP recipients to get more food assistance

Retail News

The Washington Post

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps, is getting an infusion of cash from the federal government that will increase the amount of food that recipients can now get by about 25 percent above pre-pandemic levels. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is expected to announce the update on Monday. “This is totally a game-changing moment,” said Jamie Bussel a senior program officer at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. “The changes have enormous potential to reduce, and potentially eliminate, child hunger and poverty in this country. This will reflect much more accurately what food actually costs in communities.”