Retail News

Smithfield Foods sued for crying wolf over meat supplies

The New York Times 06/22/2021

Food and Water Watch filed a lawsuit last week against Smithfield Foods, claiming the meat processor of misled the public and caused a panic over claims that meat supplies were running dangerously low. The suit claims that Smithfield went public with these claims despite having large supplies in cold storage and being able to keep up with record demand for exports of pork to China and other nations. Smithfield has dismissed the claims in the suit as an attack against its workers.

