Smart speakers are becoming more intelligent

Smart speakers are becoming more intelligentThe Wall Street Journal 05/10/2021
Amazon.com and Google are experimenting with new features for their smart speaker devices. Amazon’s Echo Show 10 automatically moves its display to Facebook for the user and Google’s Nest Hub can now track a user’s sleep patterns. The companies are hoping that more responsive devices will become further connected to consumers in the daily activities they perform in their lives.
