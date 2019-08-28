Retail News

Smart speaker market surges, Google slips to third place

TechCrunch 08/27/2019

According to a new report from Canalys, shipments of smart speakers worldwide jumped over 55 percent in the second quarter. During that period, Amazon was the leading manufacturer, shipping 6.6 million units. Google, previously in second place, fell to third behind China’s Baidu, which has been aggressively marketing the products of late.

