Smaller discounts gave consumers reasons to pass on Cyber Monday deals

Year-over-year sales on Cyber Monday fell for the first time ever with revenues coming in at $10.7 billion, down 1.4 percent from 2020, according to Adobe Analytics. Sales were also softer over the Thanksgiving weekend. “With early deals in October, consumers were not waiting around for discounts on big shopping days like Cyber Monday and Black Friday,” said Taylor Schreiner, director at Adobe Digital Insights.