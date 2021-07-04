Small retailers push for stricter antitrust enforcement

Retail News

The Wall Street Journal

A coalition of groups representing small retailers in the book, grocery, hardware store, office supply and other channels is seeking to influence members of Congress to support stricter enforcement of antitrust laws on the books. The merchants are also seeking changes to existing laws to level the competitive playing field against the likes of Amazon.com. The retail and technology giant issued a statement that critics of the company “are suggesting misguided interventions in the free market that would kill off independent retailers and punish consumers by forcing small businesses out of popular online stores, raising prices, and reducing consumer choice and convenience.”