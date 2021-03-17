Small retailers choose Shopify over Amazon to keep control

Retail News
Small retailers choose Shopify over Amazon to keep controlThe Wall Street Journal 03/15/2021
Small retailers know they need to sell online to compete in today’s market, but they are often unwilling to cede control over customer information to Amazon.com to sell on the site. Many are turning to alternative platforms that provide services such as payment and fulfillment, but do not own transaction data.
