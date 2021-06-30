Skims named official underwear of U.S. Women’s Olympic team

Retail News
Skims named official underwear of U.S. Women’s Olympic teamThe New York Times 06/29/2021
Skims, Kim Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear brand, will provide female American Olympic athletes with underwear, loungewear and pajamas at the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer. “We’re so proud to be supporting female athletes during the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo,” Ms. Kardashian West said in a statement. “These women are incredible role models for younger girls, including my own daughters, showing them that anything is possible if you work hard enough.”
