Skims named official underwear of U.S. Women’s Olympic team

Retail News

The New York Times

Skims, Kim Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear brand, will provide female American Olympic athletes with underwear, loungewear and pajamas at the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer. “We’re so proud to be supporting female athletes during the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo,” Ms. Kardashian West said in a statement. “These women are incredible role models for younger girls, including my own daughters, showing them that anything is possible if you work hard enough.”