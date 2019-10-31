Simon Property Group CEO sees retail bankruptcies bottoming out

Retail News
Simon Property Group CEO sees retail bankruptcies bottoming outCNBC 10/30/2019
David Simon, CEO of mall owner Simon Property Group, thinks the wave of retail bankruptcies that have occurred this year will slow down. “I think we’re kind of reaching the bottom in … 2019 on that stuff,” Mr. Simon said. “It’s rivaling what happened in 2017. So, it’s not like something that we haven’t experienced before. But we know [what] we have to do.”
