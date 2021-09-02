Simon Property Group CEO sees reasons for retail hope in 2021

Retail News

CNBC

David Simon, CEO of Simon Property Group, believes that “it’s going to take some time” for physical retail store sales to return to pre-pandemic levels, but that companies operating stores in some of its malls and outlet centers are seeing “real domestic traffic increases” as states lift some of the curbs put in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. He said his company has held talks with Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kohl’s and Primark about opening new stores at some of Simon’s properties.