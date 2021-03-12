Signet Jewelers was ready for early holiday shoppers

Retail News

CNBC

Gina Drosos, CEO of Signet Jewelers, which owns Jared, Kay and Zales, said the company had expected consumers to do their holiday shopping earlier this year and made sure it had the right merchandise and marketing plans in place to meet demand. The company’s same-store sales were up 18.9 percent in the third quarter on top of a 14 percent gain during the same period in 2020.