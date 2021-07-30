Retail News

Shopping center exec says traffic is back at pre-pandemic levels

CNBC 07/30/2021

Conor Flynn, CEO of Kimco Realty, said his company’s shopping centers are seeing customer counts on par with numbers prior to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The company, which operates about 400 grocery-anchored shopping centers in the U.S., has seen an increase in its occupancy rates as the domestic economy reopens.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!