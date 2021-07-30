Shopping center exec says traffic is back at pre-pandemic levels

Retail News
Shopping center exec says traffic is back at pre-pandemic levelsCNBC 07/30/2021
Conor Flynn, CEO of Kimco Realty, said his company’s shopping centers are seeing customer counts on par with numbers prior to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The company, which operates about 400 grocery-anchored shopping centers in the U.S., has seen an increase in its occupancy rates as the domestic economy reopens.
