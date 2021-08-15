Shoppers push back purchases as kids return to college

Retail News
Shoppers push back purchases as kids return to collegeCNBC 08/13/2021
Most students are expected to return to their college campuses this fall but some are holding off on purchases for their dorm rooms as they await to learn if recent Delta variant outbreaks and public health guidance will result in them in having to alter their plans. College students are expected to increase spending by 13 percent this year, according to the National Retail Federation.
