Shoppers have to hunt to find popular pet foods

Shoppers have to hunt to find popular pet foodsReuters/U.S. News & World Report 07/29/2021
Pet owners in North America are finding it difficult to buy some popular food products for their four-legged family members at big retailers including Amazon.com, PetSmart and Target. Ingredients costs have also gone up between eight percent and 20 percent since the pandemic began, which means that when the right pet food is found, it is likely pricier than before.
