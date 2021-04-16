Top execs depart Shopify’s c-suite

Retail News
Top execs depart Shopify’s c-suiteReuters/Yahoo Finance 04/16/2021
Since last fall, Shopify has seen the departure of its chief product officer, chief talent officer, chief legal officer and chief technology officer. “Each one of them has their individual reasons, but what was unanimous with all three was that this was the best for them and the best for Shopify,” CEO Tobi Lutke wrote in a blog post.
