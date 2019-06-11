Shopify intent on giving Amazon a run for its money

Retail News

Fast Company

Shopify can now boast that it has a million businesses on its online platform. The company, which has seen $183 billion in worldwide economic activity generated on its platform between 2016 and 2018, still lags far behind Amazon, which generated $207 billion last year alone. Shopify, however, is growing at a faster annual clip and believes its model, which emphasizes brands and retailers operating their own stores, will be a winner over the long haul.