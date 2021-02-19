Retail News
Shopify CEO says ‘people hate the things they get to buy’Financial Post 02/18/2021
Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke told analysts on a conference call on Wednesday said, “Consumerism is not a thing that exists because people love buying things. It exists because people hate the things that they get to buy.” He blamed the influence of large retailers for much of the merchandising mediocrity that exists. “We are students of retail history. Very mediocre products were the ones which tended to make it through the gatekeepers in the retailing process.”
