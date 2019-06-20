Retail News

Shopify adds fulfillment service for platform users

VentureBeat 06/19/2019

Shopify announced the launch of the Shopify Fulfillment Network, which enables consumer direct brand members of the e-commerce network to use its fulfillment centers powered by artificial intelligence technology to ship products. Merchants that ship between 10 and 10,000 packages a day are currently eligible for the service. Shopify plans to broaden the criteria to between three and 30,000 daily shipments. Distribution centers are currently located in California, Georgia, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...