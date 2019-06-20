Shopify adds fulfillment service for platform users

Retail News

VentureBeat

Shopify announced the launch of the Shopify Fulfillment Network, which enables consumer direct brand members of the e-commerce network to use its fulfillment centers powered by artificial intelligence technology to ship products. Merchants that ship between 10 and 10,000 packages a day are currently eligible for the service. Shopify plans to broaden the criteria to between three and 30,000 daily shipments. Distribution centers are currently located in California, Georgia, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.