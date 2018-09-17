Shiseido stays young with start-up acquisitions

Retail News

The Japan Times

Shiseido, the 146-year-old Japanese cosmetics giant, has turned to acquiring start-ups in recent years to combine the knowledge of younger organizations with its own. Earlier this year, Shiseido acquired Olivo Laboratories, a start-up that has created artificial skin technology with a variety of uses. Last year, it bought MatchCo, a start-up that develops software that enables customers to use their phones to create customized foundation products that match the color of their skin.