Shipping lines are paying workers more to keep goods flowing

Retail News

Fortune

Shipping lines are paying workers big bonuses — up to three year’s salary — as they come off a record year and look to keep goods moving through their portion of the supply chain. Workers may appreciate the extra income, but it may not be enough to keep them from looking for new work after a tough and demanding 2021. “We heard from many seafarers, particularly those aged 35 and over, that they were not intending to return to sea once they eventually got home,” according a Standard Club report. “There is likely to be a growing shortfall in seafarers in the coming years.”