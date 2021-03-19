Shipping issues hurting Nike’s sales

Retail News
Shipping issues hurting Nike’s salesReuters 03/19/2021
Nike’s North American revenues fell short of analysts’ expectations in the most recent quarter as container shortages and congestion at U.S. ports held up distribution of the company’s products. Shares of the company were down three percent in after-hours trading even though Nike expects to recapture revenue going forward that has so far been lost to its supply chain issues.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!