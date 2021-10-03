Shipping delays follow big increase in online furniture orders

Retail News
Shipping delays follow big increase in online furniture ordersThe Washington Post 03/09/2021
Demand for furniture has risen dramatically as more Americans spent increasing amounts of time working and going to school in their homes. Furniture sales were up 12 percent last year and increasing demand has led to supply chain bottlenecks, which have some consumers wondering when or if they will ever get deliveries of the items they purchased.
