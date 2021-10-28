Shell acquires 248 fuel and convenience store locations in Texas

Retail News

PetrolPlaza

Shell has reached an agreement to acquire 248 fuel and convenience store sites from the Landmark group that operate under the Timewise brand in Texas. “Today’s announcement increases our presence in a core market and shows our growth strategy in action. It brings us closer to more customers and strengthens our ability to meet their rapidly changing needs. The deal also allows us to work hand-in-hand with customers to help shape demand for low-carbon energy products and services while profitably decarbonizing alongside them,” said Huibert Vigeveno, Shell’s downstream director.