Shareholders oppose deal to take Hudson’s Bay private

Retail News

Reuters

Catalyst Capital Group and other investors who hold 28.24 percent of Hudson’s Bay Co shares intend to vote against a deal that would allow a group led by executive chairman Richard Baker to take the retailer private. Catalyst, which controls 17.49 percent of Hudson’s Bay shares, has said it is “aware of a number of strategic investors that are interested in participating in a process that is open and not constructed to benefit an insider.”