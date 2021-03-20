Shareholders nix Starbucks CEO’s pay plan in non-binding vote

Retail News
Shareholders nix Starbucks CEO’s pay plan in non-binding voteCNN 03/19/2021
A measure unanimously approved by Starbucks’ board of directors was put to shareholders in a non-binding vote. The proposal included performance and retention bonuses to be paid through the company’s 2022 fiscal year for CEO Kevin Johnson. The rejection of the pay measure is unusual in shareholder votes, suggesting that many feel Starbucks’ CEO is overpaid.
Discussions
