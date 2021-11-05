Shapewear sales make a comeback as pandemic restrictions are lifted

Retail News
Shapewear sales make a comeback as pandemic restrictions are liftedThe Washington Post 05/10/2021
Shapewear sales fell in the early months of the pandemic as more Americans stayed at home. Sales are beginning to tick up now that restrictions are being lifted. Shapermint, an online retailer that accounts for about 20 percent of the U.S. market, has reported that sales have doubled in the last month.
