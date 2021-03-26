Shakeup coming to GameStop’s board

Retail News
Shakeup coming to GameStop’s boardBenzinga 03/26/2021
GameStop has informed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that eight members of its board of directors are expected to step down. The retailer, which has shifted its focus to digital sales and improving the customer experience online since Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen took a 13 percent stake in the business, said it has not “determined the definitive slate of nominees for election at our 2021 Annual Meeting.”

