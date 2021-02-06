Sephora expects big things (eventually) from Instagram shop

Retail News

Quartz

Sephora opened its Instagram shop last year, allowing consumers who use the social media site to buy its beauty products straight from that platform. The retailer continues to believe in the shop’s potential even if it isn’t quite there yet. “Every indication is that it’s going to be big,” said Carolyn Bojanowski, Sephora’s general manager of e-commerce. “[There’s] got to be a mindset shift, though, and that’s where we are right now.”