Sephora closing stores for chain wide diversity training

In late April, SZA was shopping at a Sephora in Calabasas, CA. An employee at the store asked security to check if the R&B singer was shoplifting. While no action was taken against Ms. SZA, a one-time associate at Sephora, it did get her attention and led to her posting about the incident on social media. Tomorrow, the chain will close all its stores to host a “one-hour inclusivity workshop.” The workshop will also be conducted at the retailer’s corporate offices and distribution centers in the U.S.