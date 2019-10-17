Sendik’s remodeled store designed to make grocery shopping ‘fun’

Retail News

Sendik’s Food Market has unveiled its remodeled store at The Corners of Brookfield. The location includes a coffee and juice bar, high-end bistro, and Sendak’s Home, a store-within-a-store concept that offers lifestyle clothing with a dressing room, brand name kitchen products such as LeCrueset, Staub and more. “I think that people always thought grocery shopping was a little bit of a drag and that it’s just another chore — well this makes it fun,” said Margaret Harris, co-owner of Sendik’s, which operates 17 stores in Wisconsin.