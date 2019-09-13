Senators ask Amazon CEO to explain reports of driver abuse

Retail News
Senators ask Amazon CEO to explain reports of driver abuseCNET 09/12/2019
Three U.S. senators — Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sherrod Brown of Ohio — have sent a letter to Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos asking him to explain media reports that suggest that drivers making deliveries for the e-tail giant are being forced to work under adverse if not illegal conditions.
