Senators ask Amazon CEO to explain reports of driver abuse

CNET 09/12/2019

Three U.S. senators — Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Sherrod Brown of Ohio — have sent a letter to Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos asking him to explain media reports that suggest that drivers making deliveries for the e-tail giant are being forced to work under adverse if not illegal conditions.

