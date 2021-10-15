Senator calls for Amazon breakup

Retail News
Senator calls for Amazon breakupThe Hill 10/14/2021
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D – MA) is calling for Amazon.com to be broken up following a Reuters report that the company’s Indian business copied products from other sellers, gave them preferential search placement and sold the items on its site. The news organization said that documents reveal that employees had access to proprietary data that they used to replicate popular products. Amazon has said that claims made in the reporting are factually incorrect.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!