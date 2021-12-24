Sen. Warren blames high supermarket exec salaries for price hikes

Retail News
Sen. Warren blames high supermarket exec salaries for price hikesThe Daily Wire 12/21/2021
In a tweet on Monday, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren reposted an NBC News article covering the controversy over escalating food prices, and clearly Sen. Warren is not buying inflation as the primary cause. “Giant grocery store chains force high food prices onto American families while rewarding executives & investors with lavish bonuses and stock buybacks,” she wrote on Twitter. “I’m demanding they answer for putting corporate profits over consumers and workers during the pandemic.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!