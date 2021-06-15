Selfridges considers selling after receiving $5.6B bid

Retail News

Selfridges & Co. is considering a sale after receiving an unsolicited $5.6 billion bid from an unidentified buyer last week. The iconic department store retailer, which was founded in 1908, struggled following the outbreak of the pandemic last year. Jonathan De Mello, equity partner at CWM, said Selfridges is “one of the best department stores globally” and there may never be a better time for a buyer to acquire the company.