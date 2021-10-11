Secondhand retailers expecting a very merry Christmas

Retail News
Secondhand retailers expecting a very merry ChristmasReuters/U.S. News & World Report 11/09/2021
Global supply chain issues may make it more difficult to source new apparel and that will likely have a positive effect on retailers selling secondhand merchandise this holiday season. More than one-third of all U.S. shoppers said they are likely to buy secondhand items for the holidays and half of those under 40 plan to do so.
