Sears sued for breaching terms of Craftsman deal

Retail News

Reuters

Stanley Black & Decker, which recently introduced its professional-grade Craftsman Ultimate Collection tool brand, is suing Sears for breach of contract and trademark infringement. The manufacturer, which acquired Craftsman last year for about $900 million, claims that it gave the retailer a “limited” license to sell some products under the brand’s name. Sears, it claims, breached the deal when it launched a new tool line and marketed itself as “the real home of the broadest assortment of Craftsman.” Doing so, Stanley alleges, attempts to foster the view that its products are “somehow illegitimate.” Sears did not respond to requests for comment on the legal action.