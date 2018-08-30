Sears gets a much-needed bump from expanded Amazon collaboration

Retail News

Back in May, Sears announced that it had cut a deal with Amazon to receive shipment of tires bought on the e-tailer’s site and install them for customers. The ailing department store chain’s shares jumped 38 percent in the week that followed. With mostly bad news pummeling Sears’ stock price this summer, the company was no doubt pleased to see that its announced expansion of the ship-to-store program from 47 initial stores to all Sears Auto Centers in the U.S. worked the same magic. Sears shares shot up as much as 23 percent to $1.37 a share on Tuesday.