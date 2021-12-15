Sears failed as a retailer, so it’s trying real estate

Retail News
Sears failed as a retailer, so it’s trying real estateThe New York Times 12/14/2021
Vacant Sears stores are being repurposed for other uses such as apartments and classrooms, in addition to those being utilized for retail businesses. “Sears seemed to have thrown in the towel a long time ago and is now figuring out how to monetize its properties,” said Joseph F. Coradino, CEO of PREIT, a shopping center owner that has redeveloped some Sears stores.
Discussions
