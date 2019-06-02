Sears employees petition bankruptcy judge to rule in their interests

Retail News

USA Today

An action group calling itself Rise Up Retail, comprised of current and former Sears employees, is pleading with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain to help protect them from being taken advantage of by ESL Investments’ potential deal to buy Sears. “For the sake of our jobs, our coworkers, our communities, and our families,” wrote the group, “we want Sears Holdings to succeed, not be a pawn in Lampert’s game. The reality, as we know from our lived experience, is that Lampert has been putting the company through the longest liquidation in retail history. If he regains control of Sears, he will merely continue that slow burn.”