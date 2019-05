Retail News

Fortune

Eddie Lampert can be rightly criticized for actions he took that led to Sears’ bankruptcy. The problems with the retailer, however, began well before Mr. Lampert acquired the chain. Problems with the business began as far back as 1969, a year when Sears was the largest retailer in the U.S. and began a series of backward-looking CEO hires that put the department store chain on a slow path to demise.