Scientists call for CDC to establish ventilation guidelines to end pandemic

The New York Times

One of the most overlooked and underreported guards against transmission of the novel coronavirus is ventilation. Thirteen scientific experts who advised President Joe Biden during the transition are urging the new administration to set air standards for workplaces and other areas such as schools where people meet in groups. “It’s time to stop pussyfooting around the fact that the virus is transmitted mostly through the air,” said Linsey Marr, an expert on aerosols at Virginia Tech. “If we properly acknowledge this, and get the right recommendations and guidance into place, this is our chance to end the pandemic in the next six months.”