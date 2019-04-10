Schnucks to end cigarette sales

Retail News

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Family-owned Schnucks Markets announced that it will end the sale of tobacco products in its stores on Jan. 1. “I’m sure that we will disappoint some customers by discontinuing the sale of the product,” said Todd Schnuck, CEO of the grocer. “But when we look at the grand scheme of things well, what’s the right thing to do? And we believe discontinuing the sale of tobacco products is the right thing to do.”