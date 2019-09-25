Samsung’s long-awaited foldable phone lands this week

Retail News
Samsung’s long-awaited foldable phone lands this weekNew York Post 09/23/2019
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold, which was originally expected to hit stores back in April, will be available at Best Buy locations on Sept. 27 at a price of $1,980. Reports say that the manufacturer delayed the launch because the protective layer, designed to keep the phone together when folded, was too easy to peel off at the edges.
