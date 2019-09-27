Sam’s Club tests discount healthcare program

Retail News
Sam’s Club tests discount healthcare programAP News 09/26/2019
Sam’s Club is testing four bundles of discounted healthcare services with fees ranging from $50 for individuals to $240 for families up to six members. The pilot, which is open to Sam’s members in Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania, offers discounts on a wide variety of healthcare services, including lab screenings, dental, acupuncture, chiropractic, massage therapy and more.
