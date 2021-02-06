Sam’s Club brings back sampling

Retail News

USA Today

Sam’s Club announced that it will bring back free “Taste & Tips” product sampling to its nearly 600 warehouse locations across the U.S. The retailer plans to restart its program on weekends and will use new safety measures such as handing out samples in sealed packages. “Over the past year, our members’ shopping behaviors have evolved,” Megan Crozier, Sam’s Club chief merchandising officer, said in a statement. “Today, more than ever, members want to do more than just shop when they come to our clubs — they want to have an experience.”