Sampling goes curbside

Sampling goes curbsideCNBC 03/11/2021
Cure Hydration is working with Walmart to distribute samples of the company’s electrolyte drinking powders along with online orders placed for curbside pickup at the retailer’s store locations. The company, a division of General Mills, has long depended on samples at sporting events to put its brand in front of consumers and has not been able to do so in light of the pandemic and associated social distancing and safety measures.
