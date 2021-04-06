Sally Beauty launches colorful new campaign on TikTok

Retail News
Sally Beauty launches colorful new campaign on TikTokCNBC 06/04/2021
Sally Beauty has seen significant growth in its sales of vivid hair color products. The beauty brand and retailer has launched a TikTok marketing campaign to promote bright blue, green, pink, purple and other colors as having a place in the mainstream. “The office is changing. Life is changing. Work is changing. … It was happening before and the pandemic gave it a kick in the butt,” said CEO Christian Brickman.
